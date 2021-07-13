July 13, 2021 - Will Wallace has joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from University of Georgia. His prior experience includes two internships at EMC Engineering where he gained design and Auto Cad Civil 3D experience. Will also interned at McLendon Enterprises, LLC working under a project manager.
Will’s responsibilities include preparing site development construction drawings, submitting permit applications, conducting various calculations related to site development, and assisting the project team with design and plan production for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. He is currently working on projects ranging from clearing and grading plans for multifamily developments to general development plans for developments like public boat marinas and medical offices.
Founded in 1946 in Savannah, GA, Thomas & Hutton is a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, landscape architecture, surveying, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and consulting services to public and private clients. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.