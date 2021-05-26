May 26, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton, a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, surveying and other consulting services to public and private clients, recently announced the addition of Wyndi Rose to their Savannah office.
Wyndi Rose has joined Thomas & Hutton’s administrative team as an Administrative Assistant II. Wyndi brings 20 years of office and property management experience to the Savannah Admin team. Wyndi will provide administrative support to various Savannah-based teams and welcome all guests to the Savannah office. In her spare time, Wyndi is a passionate caregiver to numerous animals, large to small, and loves doing what she can for the environment. She enjoys being outdoors, even in the Savannah heat, whether it's building projects in her home shop or planting in the greenhouse.
Thomas & Hutton is in nine regions, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
