August 19, 2022 - Terracon has announced the promotion of Yan Jiang, Ph.D., P.E. to the position of senior associate.
With over 10 years of experience in geotechnical engineering, Yan serves as a senior engineer and technical leader for Terracon's Geotechnical Department in Savannah, Georgia. His responsibilities include managing large and complex projects, developing strong client relationships, and providing guidance and quality review of project deliverables. Yan pursues his career at Terracon with emphasis on safety, innovation, and integrity, leading by example and mentoring junior staff.
