June 14, 2021 - Savannah Hardscapes Construction recently announced that Zach Brimacomb has been hired as an Assistant Superintendent at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Zach brings experience as a former heavy equipment operator and foreman in the construction industry. As an Assistant Superintendent for Savannah Hardscapes Construction, Zach manages numerous projects, orders product for projects and secures an on-time delivery for those products. Zach also coordinates with and oversees the performance and quality of our team of subcontractors to ensure job standards are met.
Visit savannahhardscapes.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.