February 19, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton announced that Zach Lacaria has joined their Savannah office's Civil Department as a Designer.
Lacaria has a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Georgia where he was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Concrete Canoe Club. He has a background in heavy civil and marine construction. Lacaria will be assisting with layout of utilities, drainage routing and design, site grading, plan generation, and permit coordination for various projects. He is currently on the design team for a 4,000-square-foot warehouse expansion for Specialty Flooring in Jasper County, SC. When Lacaria is not working, he enjoys attending church, bible study, and camping.
