April 12, 2022 - World Trade Center Savannah will host its third annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon Tuesday, May 3, 11:30 a.m. at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa, 1 Resort Dr. Internationally respected demographer and bestselling author Ken Gronbach will be the keynote speaker.
Gronbach predicts that the United States and the Americas, because of their superior demographics compared to any other continent, will excel culturally and economically in the post-COVID era and well into this century. Gronbach’s blend of marketing savvy and common-sense demography, based on more than 20 years of proprietary demographic study, has enabled him to forecast societal, commercial, economic, cultural and political phenomena with accuracy.
“We are excited to bring our annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon back to May, which is International Trade Month,” said BankSouth Savanah Market President and World Trade Center Savannah Board of Directors Chairwoman Laura Moore. “We had a tremendous turnout for our 2021 event, and we’re hoping to attract even more attendees to this year’s luncheon.”
This event will serve to highlight global economic development in the region and to showcase the activities of WTCSav and the successes of its 16 economic development authority partners in the Southeast Georgia region. For more information, visit https://www.wtcsavannah.org/events/2022-prosperity-through-trade-luncheon/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.