April 13, 2022 - Savannah’s epic startup pitch event is back! The Creative Coast’s FastPitch event provides a platform for promising entrepreneurs starting new businesses or growing existing ones. The event allows contestants to each make a 5-MINUTE PITCH of their ventures in front of a live audience, including investors. FastPitch 2022 will take place live and in person on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. atService Brewing, which is located at 574 Indian Street.
All pitch participants are vetted and have received extensive coaching and feedback from experienced business mentors prior to the event. Contestants have spent weeks refining their idea, understanding their business model and financials, learning to successfully articulate their pitch and executive summary, and crafting a slide deck. Stay tuned for an announcement of the pitch participants in the coming weeks.
The cost to attend as an audience member is $20 (+ a small Eventbrite fee).Creative Coast Members receive a 50% discount on their ticket price. Tickets can be purchased by visitinghttps://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available for this event. For more information, contact kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.