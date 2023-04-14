April 14, 2023 - Savannah SCORE and Wells Fargo will present The 10th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The free event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University, located in the Howard Jordan building of the College of Business Administration. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Savannah area business leaders from different sectors will each have three minutes to present a brief overview of the current state of affairs in Chatham County as it pertains to their industries. They will then offer their key insights into what this means to the future of Savannah and the small business owner.

