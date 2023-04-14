April 14, 2023 - Savannah SCORE and Wells Fargo will present The 10th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The free event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University, located in the Howard Jordan building of the College of Business Administration. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Savannah area business leaders from different sectors will each have three minutes to present a brief overview of the current state of affairs in Chatham County as it pertains to their industries. They will then offer their key insights into what this means to the future of Savannah and the small business owner.
The conference is free and open to the public.
The 2023 State of Small Business in Chatham County presenters are:
- SPEAKER: Michael Toma, Ph.D., professor of economics, Georgia Southern University in Savannah
- TOPIC: Small Business Statistical Overview
- SPEAKER: Moncello Stewart, president, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce
- TOPIC: Black Business Ownership
- SPEAKER: Becky Brownlee, area director, Small Business Development Center, UGA
- TOPIC: 2023 Small Businesses Credit Survey
- SPEAKER: Joseph Marinelli, president, Visit Savannah
- SPEAKER: Scott C. Scheidt, chief security officer, Seimitsu IT Services and High-Speed Broadband Fiber
- SPEAKER: MarRonde Lumpkin-Lotson, Department of Economic Development, City of Savannah
- SPEAKER: Paula Kreissler, executive director, Healthy Savannah
- SPEAKER: Victoria Saxton, COO/CFO, Small Business Assistance Corporation
- TOPIC: Small Business Access to Capital in the Savannah Region
- SPEAKER: Charles Bowen, corporate / entertainment attorney, The Bowen Law Group
- TOPIC: Film Industry in Savannah
- SPEAKER: Catalina Garcia-Quick, Business Development, Pratt Industries – Recycling Division
- TOPIC: Local Strides in Sustainability
- SPEAKER: Rhett Mouchet, associate broker, Colliers International Savannah
- TOPIC: Commercial Real Estate Trends
- SPEAKER: Jesse Dillon, Chief Operating Officer, SEDA
- TOPIC: Growth in the Savannah Area
- CONFIDENCE INDEX SURVEY: Phillip Scroggin, Sol Insight
Moderators for the event are the founders of The State of Small Business in Chatham County: Marjorie Young, CEO of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc., and Joe Marchese, owner of Joe Marchese Commercial Construction.
The presenting sponsors are Wells Fargo and Savannah SCORE.
