April 24, 2023 - The Savannah metro economy’s path of slowing growth continued for the fifth consecutive quarter, according to Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q4 2022. Yet, the outlook for the region is optimal.

“Prospects for 2023 remain relatively healthy because of continued growth in the regional logistics industry and associated real estate development,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics. “Further, ramping up for the Hyundai Metaplant opening in 2025 will become more apparent in 2023. These factors are expected to insulate the Savannah metro area from the widely forecasted nationwide recession in 2023.”

