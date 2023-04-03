April 3, 2023 - A joint venture of PCCP, LLC and NFI has acquired 95 Logistics at Pooler Parkway, consisting of two institutional-quality, fully leased, industrial distribution facilities totaling 565,000 square feet (sf), located at 1030 to 1240 S H Morgan Parkway in Pooler, GA. This infill location is within 12 miles of both the Garden City and Ocean terminals of the Port of Savannah and is next to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Built in 2019, the buildings are within an institutional park setting and feature 32’ clear heights. Building I totals 347,525-sf and is situated on 22 acres. The front-load building includes 54 dock doors, 108 car parking spaces, and 95 trailer parking spaces and is fully leased to the affiliated warehouse operating company of NFI. Building II totals 216,964 sf and is situated on 13 acres. The rear-load building features 50 dock doors, 187 car parking spaces, and 52 spaces for trailer parking and is occupied by Store Supply Warehouse and GCE International.
NFI is the largest privately held, third-party supply chain solutions provider in North America whose third-party logistics (3PL) business manages over 70 million sf of facilities nationwide. NFI’s affiliated real estate company also has a proven track record of success developing, acquiring, and operating more than 20 million sf of logistics real estate assets across the country. Building I was purpose-built for its 3PL business, and the company is continuing to occupy the space. NFI currently manages a total of over 3.5 million sf of 3PL business in the Savannah market.
“We believe this property provides PCCP with a fully occupied, high quality, cash-flowing asset in an expanding industrial market,” said Ryan Dodge, a Managing Director with PCCP. “Area growth has been driven by the Port of Savannah’s continued expansion which only appears to be ramping up further. The port is currently the fourth largest and fastest-growing container port by TEUs in the United States and this has led to Savannah being one of the nation’s tightest industrial markets even when accounting for the new construction that is underway.”
Due to employment challenges, shipping bottlenecks, and decreased reliance on Chinese production, many companies have opted to reduce their reliance on West Coast ports and instead spread their supply chains nationally, benefitting the Port of Savannah, which has grown by 31% over the past five years. In response, the Georgia Ports Authority continues to expand Savannah’s TEU capacity, adding 210,000 TEUs in 2021 alone, and ultimately planning to grow by an additional 3.5 million TEU by the end of 2025. Savannah is one of Georgia’s fastest growing cities regarding population and job growth due to its diverse economy centered around the Port and transportation, manufacturing, tourism, military, and healthcare sectors.
“We are thrilled to partner with PCCP on this acquisition to continue to expand our presence in the thriving Savannah industrial market,” said Michael Landsburg, Chief Development Officer for NFI. “The dynamic, efficient, and well-run Port of Savannah drives this market and we are pleased to be able to further our investment in this critical East Coast logistics hub.”
