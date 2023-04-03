95 Logistics .png

April 3, 2023 - A joint venture of PCCP, LLC and NFI has acquired 95 Logistics at Pooler Parkway, consisting of two institutional-quality, fully leased, industrial distribution facilities totaling 565,000 square feet (sf), located at 1030 to 1240 S H Morgan Parkway in Pooler, GA. This infill location is within 12 miles of both the Garden City and Ocean terminals of the Port of Savannah and is next to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Built in 2019, the buildings are within an institutional park setting and feature 32’ clear heights. Building I totals 347,525-sf and is situated on 22 acres. The front-load building includes 54 dock doors, 108 car parking spaces, and 95 trailer parking spaces and is fully leased to the affiliated warehouse operating company of NFI. Building II totals 216,964 sf and is situated on 13 acres. The rear-load building features 50 dock doors, 187 car parking spaces, and 52 spaces for trailer parking and is occupied by Store Supply Warehouse and GCE International.

