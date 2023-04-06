April 6, 2023 - Registration is now open for the 2023 Mayor’s Small Business Conference, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. Small-business owners, operators, and entrepreneurs are invited to register for the conference by visiting www.savannahga.gov/msbc. Registration is free and will remain open until Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. or until capacity is reached.
The one-day conference’s theme is “Discovering the Opportunities”- and will include presentations and workshops on resources for businesses, along with a special celebration of women in business during the Business Owner’s Roundtable and networking luncheon.
