April 7, 2023 - The Creative Coast has announced the return of its annual FastPitch event, which will take place on May 24, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Service Brewing. The business pitch competition provides a platform for promising entrepreneurs starting new businesses or growing existing ones to each make a 5-minute pitch of their ventures in front of a live audience, including investors, for the chance to win from a $10K prize pool. Startup applications are now open through 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2023.
FastPitch was designed for students, early-stage companies, and established businesses who want to launch or expand their businesses. Whether a startup is only in the concept phase, re-inventing its business model, already bringing in revenue, or expanding on its existing business with a new idea, founders are encouraged to apply. Finalists will be contacted on May 5 via email.
Each finalist will be required to create a pitch deck and will receive guidance and coaching via a feedback session before FastPitch. During the competition, a panel of judges will assess and deliberate on the best pitches. This year’s $10K prize pool is provided by the Savannah Economic Development Authority. The application link can be found at https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.
The cost to attend as an audience member is $30 (+ a small Eventbrite fee and taxes). Creative Coast Members receive a 50% discount on their ticket price. Tickets can be purchased by visitinghttps://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.
FastPitch is made possible by generous sponsors dedicated to providing opportunities in the local startup ecosystem. Current sponsors include the Savannah Economic Development Authority and Built on Purpose. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for this event. For more information, contact kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.
