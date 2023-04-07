April 7, 2023 - The Creative Coast has announced the return of its annual FastPitch event, which will take place on May 24, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Service Brewing. The business pitch competition provides a platform for promising entrepreneurs starting new businesses or growing existing ones to each make a 5-minute pitch of their ventures in front of a live audience, including investors, for the chance to win from a $10K prize pool. Startup applications are now open through 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2023. 

FastPitch was designed for students, early-stage companies, and established businesses who want to launch or expand their businesses. Whether a startup is only in the concept phase, re-inventing its business model, already bringing in revenue, or expanding on its existing business with a new idea, founders are encouraged to apply. Finalists will be contacted on May 5 via email. 

