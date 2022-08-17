August 17, 2022 - SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event, where Savannah's women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The event features an inspirational keynote speaker and panel discussion made up of Savannah women who are paving the way in their industries. The Creative Coast has announced its partnership with SCORE Savannah for the final SHE HUSTLES of 2022, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St) and the Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd).
This fall’s SHE HUSTLES is unique in that it is adding a new educational component. There will be two, one-hour-long business workshop sessions from 3-5 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center. Attendees will be able to pick between two different workshop options each hour. The workshop subjects will focus on:
