August 25, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the second annual Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program scheduled to begin in mid-September. In partnership with Creative Coast, this executive leadership development program is designed to effectively teach nonprofit leaders how to engage investors, donors, and philanthropic organizations. Additionally, the six-week course teaches valuable skills including discovering investors, communicating the ‘story’ of an organization, and targeting messages for different demographics.
All classes will run for about two hours every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. starting Sept. 13, 2022. Each program participant will be paired with a mentor to coach them in preparation for the culminating event, the Pitch Competition. The Pitch Competition winners will receive in-kind consultation services provided by local businesses. Last year’s prizes included: nonprofit legal consultation, marketing, and web design services, grant writing coaching, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.