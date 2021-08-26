August 26, 2021 - The second annual Women In Business: An Evening for Professional Development is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at The Clyde Venue beginning at 6:30 p.m. Women who are currently in business are invited to attend to network with other female entrepreneurs and to strategize with fellow female leaders of the community. Topics include resources for prepping and sourcing financial assistance; creating best practices for employee recruiting and engagement; how to get the most out of networking and community engagement opportunities; and goal setting.
Following the pandemic, the female workforce was hit hardest. Globally 5.7% of women experienced job loss, compared to 3.1% of men. This equates to at least $800 billion in lost earnings, a figure larger than the combined GDP of 98 countries..
The event will open with Clarity and Mindset Coach, Victoria Baylor, setting the tone for a positive mindset to take on the challenges the female business community faces. Guests are invited to join in person or virtually. The event cost is $25. Registration is currently open by visiting: https://savannah.score.org/content/take-workshop-272
For more information, contact Savannah SCORE, Jess Belfry at jessica.belfry@scorevolunteer.org
