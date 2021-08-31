August 31, 2021 - Station 24, a new commercial development located within the Starland District, recently announced the addition of a new restaurant owned by award winning chef Andrew Brochu. Brochu’s Family Tradition will feature a neighborhood restaurant and bar where globally inspired vintage coastal cuisine, laid back drinks, and music spanning all decades and genres create a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent to an amazing backyard dinner party.
Andrew Brochu grew up in a large Southern family that loved to gather for crab boils, oyster roasts and dinner parties. From a young age, Andrew learned the ins and outs of cooking, hosting, and taking care of friends and family; beginning with a home-cooked meal. Andrew followed in the footsteps of his father, who is a lifelong restaurant professional. He worked his way from dishwasher to Michelin-starred, James Beard-nominated chef. Andrew’s career highlights include moving up the ranks at The Alinea Group, working as the executive chef at Graham Elliott, and opening several turn-key concepts throughout Chicago and beyond. He partnered with the Alinea Group to open Roister in Chicago in 2016, garnering one Michelin Star all three years he was the chef/partner. Andrew’s most recent work has been in consulting for Forward Hospitality Group, working closely with the CEO, COO, operational partner, and staff to open Kindred Spirit and develop the operations for other restaurants within the group.
At Brochu’s Family Tradition, Andrew will act as owner/operator, overseeing all aspects of the business from the kitchen to the books. With 24 years in the food service industry, Andrew has built numerous relationships, leading to a dynamic and qualified team with the potential to expand and develop future concepts. “We are ecstatic to share this unique restaurant and bar experience with our neighbors here in Savannah and all over the country,” said Brochu. “The vision for our restaurant is a boisterous gathering place, serving up quality casual food and drink with a focus on friendly hospitality inspired by our own Brochu family traditions.”
“We couldn’t be happier to secure this commitment from Andrew and his team and we look forward to a long term relationship,” adds Guy Davidson, one of the developers behind Station 24. “Savannah’s culinary scene has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years and many of the most exciting new restaurants have opened within the Starland-Thomas Square neighborhood. Brochu’s will continue building on this momentum and satisfy an unfilled niche. I’m confident it will raise the bar of what Savannah has to offer and provide a delicious treat to the local community and visitors alike.”
Brochu, and his wife Sophie, decided to relocate to Savannah in the spring of 2020. Both of them were born and raised in the South and determined it would be an ideal location to create their lifelong dream of Brochu’s Family Tradition. DAI Commercial’s Katie Chancy and Vantosh Realty Group’s Beth Vantosh both played a key role in working with the couple on the best location for their restaurant. “We are so grateful to have Andrew and his team at Station 24,” said Chancy. “As the first restaurant tenant at this property, we are confident that Andrew will set the tone for great things to come.” Vantosh adds, “Andrew is going to be a valuable and exciting addition to the neighborhood.”
Brochu notes, “We have been preparing for this for a very long time and we have constantly challenged ourselves to question everything this restaurant should be and will be. We want you to come and celebrate life, friends, family, and good times without restraint with us seven days a week for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. We welcome everyone, always, to our little backyard gathering and look forward to smiling with you.”
Brochu’s Family Tradition is expected to open spring 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.