November 29, 2022 - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome its new President and CEO, Bert Brantley, to the team, effective Feb. 1, 2023.

Brantley most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. As a Senior Advisor, he managed the Communications, External Affairs, Legislative, Policy, and Constituent Services teams. Brantley also held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, appointed to that role by Governor Nathan Deal in 2017.

