June 10, 2022 - The Savannah Downtown Business Association’s (SDBA) Board of Directors announced that it has selected Brooke Phillips as its next Executive Director. Phillips will succeed Jackie Schott and has been working alongside Schott since May 18, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
“I am thrilled to have been selected as the new Executive Director,” said Brooke Phillips, Executive Director. “I'm excited and look forward to working with all of our members to create a more prosperous and thriving Downtown business community!”
As Executive Director, Brooke will assume all day-to-day responsibilities of the SDBA and work closely with the board of directors and membership to ensure continued growth of the organization.
“We, the Board of Directors, are so excited to welcome Brooke as the Executive Director of SDBA,” said Ryan Sewell, 2022 Chairman of the Board. “Her diverse background, coupled with the local and regional connections that she has made through her work with the Chamber of Commerce make her a great fit to take the SDBA’s advocacy and strategic initiatives to the next level. We look forward to Brooke growing the SDBA partnerships, advocacy, and several special projects already underway.”
Under Schott’s leadership, the SDBA experienced growth in membership and in the programs and initiatives offered. This includes the creation of the SDBA Holiday BINGO program and local digital marketing campaigns featuring SDBA member businesses.
“It has been a true honor to lead the SDBA these last several years,” said Schott. “Brooke’s skillset and knowledge of the Downtown Savannah area will serve her well in this role and I look forward to seeing the many great things I know she will accomplish as the next Executive Director.”
For more information about the Savannah Downtown Business Association, visit www.savannahdba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.