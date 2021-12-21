December 21, 2021 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) is accepting submissions for the third annual “Peace Through Trade” student competition, a student contest designed to identify and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders from the 300-plus cities globally where a World Trade Center branded business is located, hosted by the World Trade Centers Association Foundation (WTCAF).
Student teams are asked to present original projects, products or other innovative ideas that exemplify and promote social innovation and sustainability through collaboration, fair trade and ethical international business practices. Projects must also address at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, such as no poverty, zero hunger and susnstainable cities and communities.
The winning team will receive a cash prize of $3,000; an opportunity to participate in the WTCA’s virtual 2022 General Assembly; an opportunity to present their idea virtually to a global audience and be honored by attendees during the event; a special feature in a future episode of the global WTCA “Trade Wins” podcast, where they will be interviewed by WTCA Executive Director-Business Development Robin van Puyenbroeck; and a certificate of recognition by the WTCAF Board. The first runner-up team will receive a cash prize of $1,500 and a certificate of recognition by the WTCAF Board.
New this year, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), the program is open to all students around the world, including the UNAI’s network of more than 1,400 member institutions in more than 147 countries that reach more than 25 million people, comprised of students, academics, scientists, researchers, think tanks, institutions of higher education, continuing education and educational associations.
In 2008, the WTCAF was founded to conduct programs that promote social welfare in the pursuit and support of activities that foster peace and social stability.
Interested students should reach out to WTCSav Programs and Community Development Coordinator Antwone Smoak at asmoak@wtcsavannah.org. All submissions are due by midnight on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Full contest details can be found at https://wtca.swoogo.com/2021peacethroughtrade/1529215.
