December 8, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pooler Pointe, a 160,683-square foot retail property located in Pooler, Georgia. The asset sold for $32,000,000.
“Pooler Pointe’s is located directly across from Tanger Outlets Savannah, a 420,000 square foot open-air center represented by 95 name brands and drawing shoppers from an expanded trade across southeast Georgia,” said Tim Giambrone, senior vice president investments for Marcus & Millichap. “Savannah’s high-growth and affluent demographics, including a population over 150,000 within a 10-mile radius of the property, provide consistent value for this asset that boasts an enviable anchor lineup led by Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.” The buyer, a private investor was secured and represented by Tim Giambrone, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office.
