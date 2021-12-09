December 9, 2021 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, invites small business owners of young companies and entrepreneurs who are in the planning stages of their business to participate in their upcoming SBDC StartSMART™ Program. Seating is limited, and applications are required. Only one business per industry accepted.
For more information contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or go to https://ugasbdc.training/sav/Start22 for a complete brochure and to apply online.
