February 1, 2021 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) has announced the appointment of two new Board of Directors members, Register International Inc. founder and CEO Sean Register representing Bryan County, and Silver & Associates President Dr. Joseph H. Silver, Sr. representing Chatham County.
All members of the Executive Committee were reappointed including Georgia Ports Authority Director of Business Development and International Marketing John Petrino as the board Chairman, BankSouth President Laura Moore as Vice Chairman, Bonitz of Georgia CEO John Coleman as Secretary/Treasurer and National Office Systems owner Scott Center as Immediate Past Chairman/Board President.
The new board members and Executive Committee join current board members:
HB Group CEO Joseph Bell
Savannah Bee Founder and President Ted Dennard
Representing Screven County Dwight Evans
NTG Enterprises President Nina Gompels
Hardy Group, LLC Owner Michael Hardy representing McIntosh County
Hussey Gay Bell President Eric Johnson
City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson
Boss Director of International Logistics and Trade Compliance Yvonne Long representing Liberty County
Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero representing Bulloch County
Sterling Seacrest Partners President David Paddison
Image Hotels President and CEO Kalpesh Patel
Heritage Capital Group Principal Daren Pietsch representing the Southeast Georgia Alliance
Georgia Department of Transportation Board Chairman Representative Ann Purcell representing Effingham County
Girls Inc. former CEO Joyce Roché
South Atlantic and Gulf Coast International Longshoremens Association Executive Vice President Willie Seymore
“We’re delighted to welcome two new board members this year,” said Petrino. “I am confident that Sean Register and Joseph Silver’s addition will help the World Trade Center Savannah Board of Directors drive our mission forward to make the connections necessary to help regional companies do business internationally.”
World Trade Center Savannah, licensed in 2011, is a proactive international business and trade development organization that exists to create jobs and attract investment by identifying foreign direct investment opportunities and helping regional businesses do business internationally.
In addition to announcing the 2021 WTCSav Board of Directors, the organization highlighted some of the achievements of 2020:
- Provided services and value to support economic development authority partners in 16 counties as well as the City of Savannah as our Founding Investor.
- Recognized Brodie International of Statesboro as the 2020 WTCSav International Business of the Year.
- Expanded Foreign-Trade Zone 104 to include Burke County.
- Continued to expand TradeBridge and shepherd partnerships with and around Southeast Ireland
- Nominee, Foster Beelief won the World Trade Centers Association Foundation student-led competition triumphing over 23 other global nominations.
- Managed 81 trade service projects for partners for a total of 506 research hours to advance international business interests and promote growth in the Savannah region.
- Offered 16 Global Education Programs and events with 685 participants in 120 cities and four countries represented
- Hosted 23 inbound delegations with 123 delegates from nine countries.
WTCSav is a member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), an association of more than 300 World Trade Centers across the globe in nearly 100 countries. The WTCA network serves as an international ecosystem of global connections and integrated business development and trade services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.