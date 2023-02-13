CBRE-megawarehousedeals.png

February 13, 2023 - Demand for industrial & logistics warehousing space is driving an increase in megawarehouses, according to a new CBRE report. The largest 100 industrial lease transactions in 2022 included 14 deals in Georgia, eight of which were signed in the Atlanta metro area while six were signed in and around Savannah.

Traditional retailers/wholesalers accounted for 53 of the top 100 deals, expanding their footprints to accommodate e-commerce sales growth and store more inventory. In Atlanta, five of the eight largest leases were signed by retailers/wholesalers. Atlanta’s eight megawarehouse deals, totaling approximately 8 million sq. ft., ranked it third in CBRE’s latest report, up from fifth place last year.

