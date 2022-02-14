February 14, 2022 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. This month’s guest speakers are accountants from Hancock Askew & Co.
Hancock Askew is a professional services firm tracing its origins back to 1910. Hancock Askew assists companies in identifying and capitalizing on business opportunities, and its services include audit, tax, internal controls and risk management, Service Organization Control (SOC) examinations, bookkeeping, transactions, valuations, due diligence reports, cost segregation and other critical business advisory services.
“As we prepare for tax season, Buy Local is happy to provide our members with the opportunity to hear from the experts at Hancock Askew,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “The team at Hancock Askew will bring us up to date on the latest tax tips.”
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.
