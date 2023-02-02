2023 Idea Accelerator Bootcamp - Eventbrite Cover - 1

February 2, 2023 - The Creative Coast’s annual Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is a virtual 12-week educational and mentoring program starting with a free pre-course to help attendees determine if entrepreneurship is the right path for them. The event is a partnership between The Creative Coast, Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group (BIG), and the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC). The Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is for anyone who is ready to test their business idea or anyone who wants to update an old business.

Workshops will be taught by Jennifer Bonnett, Radford Harrell, and Dwayne Stephens.

