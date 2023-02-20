February 20, 2023 - The City of Savannah Economic Development Department is hosting an upcoming informational workshop on the newly launched Local Small Business Enterprise (LSBE) program. The LSBE program is an expansion of the former Savannah Business Enterprise (SBE) program and is part of the SAVANNAH FIRST purchasing initiative. Registering as a LSBE provides Savannah-based small businesses access to bidding on SAVANNAH FIRST procurement events first. 

 

