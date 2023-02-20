February 20, 2023 - The City of Savannah Economic Development Department is hosting an upcoming informational workshop on the newly launched Local Small Business Enterprise (LSBE) program. The LSBE program is an expansion of the former Savannah Business Enterprise (SBE) program and is part of the SAVANNAH FIRST purchasing initiative. Registering as a LSBE provides Savannah-based small businesses access to bidding on SAVANNAH FIRST procurement events first.
“Through the LSBE program, the City hopes to engage our Savannah-based small businesses to participate in the SAVANNAH FIRST purchasing initiative,” said MarRonde Lumpkin-Lotson, Business Opportunity Manager for the Economic Development Department. “This initiative will help keep local dollars in our community to benefit our local economy. That’s a win for our businesses, a win for the city, and a win for our community.”
To learn more about LSBE and the application process, the City invites local businesses to attend an upcoming information session. The session can be attended in-person or online. Registration is required for online participation (see links below).
Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Business owners who are already prepared to register for the LSBE program can complete the online application at www.savannahga.gov/lsbeapplication. Firms presently certified as SBE, L/DBE, or M/WBE will not need to register again for the LSBE program. These companies will automatically be included in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.