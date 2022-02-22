February 22, 2022 - The City of Savannah will be hosting a meeting of the Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee (DIFAC) on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Coastal Georgia Center Auditorium, located at 305 Fahm Street.
In 1990, the Georgia Development Impact Fee Act (DIFA) was enacted into law, and it significantly affected the way local governments in Georgia pay for public services and facilities. Impact fees are one-time fees charged to land developers to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities to serve new growth. DIFA enables local governments to charge new development for a proportionate share of infrastructure capacity it requires.
The Act places restrictions on the categories of capital facilities for which new development can be charged. It also establishes rules under which impact fees must be calculated, collected, expended, accounted for, and administered. Members of the DIFAC were appointed to serve in an advisory capacity to assist and advise City Council with regard to the adoption of a development impact fee ordinance. Since the committee is advisory in nature, no action of the committee shall be considered a necessary prerequisite for municipal action in regard to adoption of an ordinance.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information about impact fees, visit www.savannahga.gov/impactfees.
For more information, please contact planning@savannahga.gov or 912-651-3108.
