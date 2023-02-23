February 23, 2023 - Sparkling Queens, a leading locally owned, female-owned cleaning company, has expanded operations into Effingham County, Ga. and Port Wentworth, Ga., in response to customer demand. The latest expansion will add to the company’s growing client list, which already includes customers in Savannah, Pooler, Hinesville and Richmond Hill.
“Homeowners and business owners in Effingham County and Port Wentworth have heard about us from existing customers and have been requesting our services,” said Taylor Matthews, the owner of Sparkling Queens. “We’re thrilled to expand to serve new residential and commercial customers in these communities.”
Licensed and fully insured, Sparkling Queens provides high-quality house cleaning services and office cleaning services, including deep cleanings, daily, weekly, bi-weekly and monthly maintenance cleans as well as move-in and move-out cleanings. The company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and does not require contracts. All team members are professionally trained, serving customers throughout coastal Georgia.
“Part of our mission statement is to keep customers’ homes sparkling clean so they can spend more time doing the things they love,” Matthews explained. “It’s a testament to the success of our growth strategy that we’re able to expand our services into surrounding communities that fit our company’s mission so well.”
Sparkling Queens offers a special Royalty Program that rewards customers with perks including priority booking, free upgrades on cleaning services, free add-ons, surprise gifts, special discounts with area businesses and more. The Sparkling Queens Royalty Program features three membership tiers -- Diamond, Platinum and Gold -- based on the frequency of service.
