February 23, 2023 - Sparkling Queens, a leading locally owned, female-owned cleaning company, has expanded operations into Effingham County, Ga. and Port Wentworth, Ga., in response to customer demand. The latest expansion will add to the company’s growing client list, which already includes customers in Savannah, Pooler, Hinesville and Richmond Hill.

“Homeowners and business owners in Effingham County and Port Wentworth have heard about us from existing customers and have been requesting our services,” said Taylor Matthews, the owner of Sparkling Queens. “We’re thrilled to expand to serve new residential and commercial customers in these communities.”

