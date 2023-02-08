February 8, 2023 - Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery has been re-listed for sale and priced at $2.7 million according to Kris Bohm of Distillery, located in Granbury, TX, which is brokering the sale.
There are new terms of the sale, which no longer includes the real estate. A buyer for the lot has been identified, according to Bohm. "We're hoping to find a good hope for the assets," he added.
The listing includes all equipment in the distillery, which can be removed and relocated for the buyer, as well as 478 barrels of bourbon and rum. The barrels range from 6 months to more than 6 years old.
Ghost Coast opened in 2017 at 641 Indian Street in the Historic District, Savannah's first legal distillery since prohibition.
The company closed its tasting room in September and stopped production at the end of last year, Bohm told the Chronicle.
When Ghost Coast announced the closure of its tasting room, ownership cited the difficulty of operating a craft distillery amid current economic conditions, according to Fox 28.
The distillery's spirits included bourbon, flavored whiskies, vodka, gin and a variety of liqueurs.
Earlier this month, Old Fourth Distillery sold to Atlanta-based Shortbarrel LLC. Similar to Ghost Coast, Old Fourth Distillery claimed to be the city of Atlanta's first legal distillery since prohibition, that company told the Chronicle.
Shortbarrel is keeping Old Fourth Distillery in operation at a new facility in Norcross
