February 8, 2023 - Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery has been re-listed for sale and priced at $2.7 million according to Kris Bohm of Distillery, located in Granbury, TX, which is brokering the sale. 

There are new terms of the sale, which no longer includes the real estate.  A buyer for the lot has been identified, according to Bohm.  "We're hoping to find a good hope for the assets," he added. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.