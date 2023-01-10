January 10, 2022 - Last week Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County.

"We're proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the record-breaking jobs and investments that are on their way to the Peach State," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This great company will be able to serve the Hyundai Metaplant well from Statesboro, where it will find a welcoming community of hardworking Georgians and close proximity to our ports system."

