January 10, 2022 - Savannah SCORE will give aspiring business entrepreneurs the opportunity to get all of their burning business questions answered with its spring calendar full of workshops.
First up is Reality Check - What Every Aspiring Business Owner Needs to Know workshop on Jan. 11 and March 8, from 12-1 p.m. Presenter Michael Siegel has extensive experience starting and growing businesses, franchising, business automation, and process improvement. He will provide the “straight scoop” on what it takes to become a successful business owner. The workshop will take place online or in-person at the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 E. Gwinnett St. Register here - registration only required for online attendance
Join presenter Bill Bruner for the Understanding Intellectual Property and Labor & Employment Law workshop on Feb. 8 from 12-1 p.m. Bill Bruner’s background includes extensive experience practicing law for over 40 years. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to clear the air on these legal matters. This session will give entrepreneurs the opportunity to get a better understanding of how to protect your unique business and ideas as well as knowing and understanding the regulations around W-2 employees and I-9 contractors. This workshop will be online or in-person at the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 E. Gwinnett St. Register here - registration only required for online attendance
Savannah SCORE’s Chapter Chair, Jessica Belfry will be presenting Grow With Google, Launch Your Business with Customer Focused Marketing workshop on Feb. 7 and March 7 from 12-1 p.m. Jessica has experience beginning with the ideation phase, to branding and building all the way through acquisition. Entrepreneurs in this workshop will learn how to create a compelling brand, define your audience, convert customers and build loyalty and advocacy. This session will only be offered online, and registration is required here.
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE atwww.score.org.
