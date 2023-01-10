January 10, 2022 - Savannah SCORE will give aspiring business entrepreneurs the opportunity to get all of their burning business questions answered with its spring calendar full of workshops.

First up is Reality Check - What Every Aspiring Business Owner Needs to Know workshop on Jan. 11 and March 8, from 12-1 p.m. Presenter Michael Siegel has extensive experience starting and growing businesses, franchising, business automation, and process improvement. He will provide the “straight scoop” on what it takes to become a successful business owner. The workshop will take place online or in-person at the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 E. Gwinnett St. Register here - registration only required for online attendance 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.