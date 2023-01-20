January 20, 2023 – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), has announced that Georgia sustained its momentum through economic development projects in key industries during the first half of Fiscal Year 2023 (July 1 through December 31, 2022).
The 218 locations or expansions supported by GDEcD’s Global Commerce division are expected to create approximately 17,500 new jobs and more than $13 billion in investment for the state. Both the number of locations and total investment amount increased over the same period last year.
Areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for 85 percent of jobs created and 92 percent of investments from economic development projects during the period.
Four of Georgia’s largest industries – advanced manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and food processing – accounted for nearly 75 percent of new jobs and 84 percent of investments. Planned investments resulting from these projects increased by more than 38 percent, compared to the same time last year.
The automotive industry was the second-largest source of new jobs and investment, after advanced manufacturing. In October, state and local officials joined company representatives, including Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Tae-yong Cho, for the groundbreaking of the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) EV facility, which will support more than 8,100 direct jobs in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham Counties. Three off-site HMGMA suppliers announced locations following HMGMA’s groundbreaking, swiftly surpassing the initial $1 billion in investment predicted to come from such additions.
International companies have been valued partners in creating a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain and accounted for 23 percent of state projects since July 1, 2022. Historic project examples include the partnership between SK On and Hyundai Motor Group in Bartow County and the next-generation developer FREYR Battery’s Coweta County facility. Both are in the top five largest projects by investment in the state’s history. Battery recyclers Sung-Il Hitech and Denkai America also joined Georgia’s growing electric mobility ecosystem.
Communities throughout Georgia’s middle and coastal regions continued to benefit from advanced manufacturing, a cornerstone industry sector in the state, according to state officials.
Major investments or expansions announced thus far in FY 2023 include YKK AP in Macon and Beretta Holding S.A.’s new facility in Bryan County through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc. This leading job-growth sector has announced more than 7,700 new jobs in the state since July 1, 2022.
Additionally, Germany-based Haering Precision celebrated the grand opening of its Lavonia facility in November with a two-day event, including a “Future Day” for approximately 400 local high school students and members of the community.
