January 20, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a $794,472 grant to the Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation, Inc., Statesboro, Georgia, to connect businesses in underserved areas of Georgia with the technical assistance they need to grow and thrive.

This project will allow Georgia Southern University's Georgia Enterprise Network for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to install standardized, interactive conference and virtual receptionist equipment at 27 locations in Georgia to connect these communities with existing entrepreneur and business support programs and related partners. The EDA investment will be matched with $198,618 in local funds.

