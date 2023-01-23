January 23, 2022 - The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is offering educational workshops and financing opportunities to individuals and businesses in the trucking logistics industry. The programs consist of a Trucking Logistics Workshop Series and a Trucking Loan Program.
The Trucking Logistics Workshop Series provides an introduction for truckers to learn how to navigate the world of logistics, business ownership and lending. The series consists of a weekly educational workshop featuring local logistics and trucking industry professionals, ranging from the City of Savannah to Cordele Intermodal, that understand all the intricacies and management of the trucking business. The workshop series began on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and will run through Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Topics will include “How to Get Started with GA Ports and Military Contracts,” “How to Obtain Your Own Trucking Authority & Become a Broker” and “How to Get a Truck Loan with SBAC.” The workshop sessions will be held both in person at SBAC (111 E. Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401) and online via Zoom.
