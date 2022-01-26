January 26, 2022 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) will continue to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Licensed in 2011, the anniversary celebrations officially kicked off at WTCSav’s annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon, held in October, and will extend through 2022.
The anniversary will be recognized with an ongoing social media campaign, emphasis on target countries and the introduction of new Board of Directors members.
World Trade Center Savannah will also continue to host a full calendar of Global Education Programs in 2022. New this year will be the Global Leadership Certification presented in partnership with World Trade Center Kentucky. The three-session program will take place in February, March and April.
Other programs planned for 2022 include:
- Disruption in the Global Supply Chain: Planning Strategy for 2022 (Jan. 27)
- Export Awareness for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses (Feb. 9)
- Developing a Global Import/Export Business: Part 1 (Feb. 16)
- Developing a Global Import/Export Business: Part 2 (Feb. 17)
- Global Leadership Certification: How to Lead and Manage in a Global Environment (Feb. 24)
- Mitigating Financial Risks in the Globally Supply Chain (March 9)
- Doing Business in Ireland: TradeBridge Initiative (March)
- Global Leadership Certification: Working with Importers, Exporters, and Foreign Governments (Mar. 23)
- Website Globalization: Driving More International Business to Your Website (April 21)
- Doing Business in Ghana (April)
- Global Leadership Certification: International Regulations and Requirements (Apr. 26)
- Making Global Local: Working with the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (May 19)
- Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon (May 3)
- Doing Business in Canada (June)
- International Protocol and Cross-Cultural Training (July)
- Exporter Roundtable: Ask the Experts Panel (September)
- Foreign-Trade Zone 101: Show Me the Money (November)
- FTZ 104 Operator Roundtable (November)
More information and registration can be found at www.wtcsavannah.org/events
