January 31, 2023 - The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) have acknowledged the retirement and tireless work of its first-ever vice president, Stephen George, as well as the promotion of Wendy Jeffers to director of lending and Victoria Saxton to chief operating officer.
George started working at SBAC in December 1989 following his time with the City of Savannah as the downtown services specialist. Throughout his 32 years of service to SBAC, George assisted with the starting and expansion of thousands of businesses in Savannah and its surrounding areas. George has been one of the core pillars of SBAC and the second person in SBAC’s history to retire. He will always be remembered for his work and contributions to the small business community as well as his love for Louisiana State University (LSU).
Taking on the new role as leader of SBAC’s production department is Wendy Jeffers. Jeffers accepted the promotion to director of lending after working with SBAC as senior loan officer for 13 years. Her experience dominates in the SBA 504 program, financing commercial real estate loans in conjunction with local banks. Jeffers’ strong reputation of expertise, diligence and character will increase traction in the processing and lending of SBAC’s extensive array of small business loans.
SBAC has also promoted Victoria Saxton from chief financial officer (CFO) to chief operating officer (COO). Saxton has worked with SBAC for eight years, excelling as an accountant, controller and CFO with accompanying strategic management responsibilities. With the new title of COO, Saxton will manage daily business operations and execute SBAC’s strategic business plan.
