Jan. 31 - Small Business Assistance Corporation Announces Retirement of Vice President Stephen George and Promotion of Wendy Jeffers and Victoria Saxton.jpg

Stephen George, Wendy Jeffers, Victoria Saxton

January 31, 2023 - The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) have acknowledged the retirement and tireless work of its first-ever vice president, Stephen George, as well as the promotion of Wendy Jeffers to director of lending and Victoria Saxton to chief operating officer.

George started working at SBAC in December 1989 following his time with the City of Savannah as the downtown services specialist. Throughout his 32 years of service to SBAC, George assisted with the starting and expansion of thousands of businesses in Savannah and its surrounding areas. George has been one of the core pillars of SBAC and the second person in SBAC’s history to retire. He will always be remembered for his work and contributions to the small business community as well as his love for Louisiana State University (LSU).

