January 4, 2022 - Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q3 2022, reports Savannah metro economy continued to grow, albeit at a slower and more sustainable pace. 

“While overall employment demonstrated strong growth, important underlying sectors of the economy wavered somewhat,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics. “Port activity eased slightly while retail sales and hotel room sales dipped. Further, electricity sales – a broad indicator of industrial, commercial and residential activity – declined.” 

