December 6, 2021 - Jessica Hood, Vice President of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
The CEcD exam was administered by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) on Oct. 2-3, 2021. The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days.
Hood was previously certified as an Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) by the National Development Council, a thorough, four-course training series that explores the skills essential for the successful practice of economic development. It is estimated that fewer than 10 percent of all economic development practitioners nationwide have achieved both certifications.
“This designation signifies the hard work, determination, and dedication of an individual in the economic development profession,” says Kevin Shea, President of the Georgia Economic Developers Association. “As an active member of our board and committees, we are thrilled to recognize Jessica for this remarkable achievement.”
In addition to serving on the board for the Georgia Economic Developers Association, Hood is a member of the board of directors for Leadership Southeast Georgia and the Effingham College and Career Academy and is the Chair of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee.
