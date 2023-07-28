Dermody Properties - 2509 Dean Forest.png

July 27, 2023 - Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the acquisition of 2509 Dean Forest Road, Building A, in Garden City, Georgia.

The 312,000-square-foot Class A logistics facility, occupied by Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. and GFA, Inc., is a significant addition to Dermody Properties’ portfolio just minutes from the Port of Savannah in the company’s Southeast Region. The Port of Savannah is the fastest growing port in North America.

