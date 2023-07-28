July 27, 2023 - Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the acquisition of 2509 Dean Forest Road, Building A, in Garden City, Georgia.
The 312,000-square-foot Class A logistics facility, occupied by Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. and GFA, Inc., is a significant addition to Dermody Properties’ portfolio just minutes from the Port of Savannah in the company’s Southeast Region. The Port of Savannah is the fastest growing port in North America.
“This property’s strategic location, including its zero-turn access to the Garden City Terminal, makes it a valuable logistics opportunity within the market,” said Wes Hardy, Southeast Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “We look forward to working with the building’s existing customers.”
Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth, Jim Freeman, Dennis Mitchell and Mitchell Townsend of Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc. (NYSE: JLL) brought this opportunity to Dermody Properties.
The well-positioned logistics facility within the Savannah industrial market offers immediate access to Garden City Terminal, the fastest-growing container terminal in America, and close proximity to major freeways, including Interstate 95 and Interstate 16. The facility’s specifications include a 32’ clear height, 89 dock-high doors, three drive-in doors, 74 trailer parking spaces, T-5 lighting with motion sensors and ESFR fire protection.
“The Savannah industrial market’s significantly low industrial vacancy makes for an exciting time to be part of the market’s record-setting growth,” said Tim Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “Further, the Port of Savannah is continuously expanding due to the volume it has seen over the past five years, with the number of weekly port calls being second only to New York and New Jersey.”
Dermody Properties currently has two properties available in its Southeast Region totaling 737,000 square feet. 210 Interstate South Drive will be available for occupancy in Q1 2024, and LogistiCenter℠ at Monroe Crossing is currently available for pre-leasing with occupancy in Q3 2024. For more information, visit the region page on the Dermody Properties website.
