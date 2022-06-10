June 10, 2022 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, June 23, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Pirates’ House, located at 20 E. Broad St. in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Mark Bennett, Senior Manager of Public Affairs and Community Investment at Gulfstream Aerospace. Bennett will speak on Gulfstream’s local outreach initiatives and the imprint the company and its employees are making throughout the community.
In his role at Gulfstream, Bennett oversees a number of programs aimed at improving the quality of life in the communities where Gulfstream’s 16,000 employees live and work around the world. These programs include global charitable contributions, volunteerism, education outreach, student leadership and state and local government relations. Bennett has been with Gulfstream since 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree from Georgia State University.
“Although Gulfstream is a global company, its local impact is outstanding,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “Buy Local is eager to learn more about Gulfstream’s local efforts and its charitable and educational partnerships.”
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration.
