June 13, 2022 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will host an open house at its Collins Street headquarters on Wednesday, June 22. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Courtney Rawlins, the Chamber’s newly appointed executive director, and tour the Chamber building.
“We are thrilled to welcome our members, local officials and guests to connect with the Chamber board of directors, ambassadors and staff,” said Rawlins. “Our board members are excited to share new initiatives that will maximize community impact, and staff will be on hand to advise local businesses on ways to get the most out of their Chamber membership.”
The open house will run from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, located at 305 W. Collins St. in Pooler. The first 50 attendees will receive a goodie bag. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free to the public.
Rawlins was named executive director of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce in May, and has extensive experience with the Chamber. She served as a board member from 2020–2022, Ambassador Council co-chair from 2018–2019 and was named the 2017 Ambassador of the Year.
The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce was established 10 years ago and boasts close to 400 members. The Chamber notably highlights local businesses and organizations through Business After Hours events and ribbon cuttings, and provides educational and networking opportunities through monthly Lunch & Learn functions.
For more information about the open house and the Chamber of Commerce, visit poolerchamber.com.
