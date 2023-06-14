Photo — downtown SAV.jpg

June 14, 2023 - Slower growth of the Savannah metro economy continues for the sixth consecutive quarter, according to Georgia Southern University’s Q1 2023 Economic Monitor, even as the Hyundai Metaplant provides a positive undercurrent.

“The prospects for healthy regional economic growth through 2023 are becoming more dependent on hiring plans for the Hyundai Metaplant and its associated supplier manufacturers,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics. “The U.S. economy will likely experience a recession in the second half of 2023 and import-export traffic through major ports, including Savannah, has slowed considerably. Nonetheless, continued investment in port infrastructure to expand capacity is spurring additional supporting real estate development and job creation in the logistics ecosystem this year. Combined, these factors are likely to allow the Savannah metro economy to sidestep a downturn from the U.S. recession, but are creating some uncertainty about upside potential for growth in 2023.”

