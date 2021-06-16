June 17, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, June 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.
A graduate of Spelman College and the University of Georgia School of Law, Jones has enjoyed a distinguished career that includes work in private firms, the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office, as a federal prosecutor in the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas and as a Special Victims Prosecutor in the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. In 2020, Jones was elected Chatham County District Attorney.
"It's important that local business owners hear from those who are serving in our public sector for multiple reasons: it gives them a chance to hear firsthand the goals and objectives of the office and allows them to have their voices heard in a small forum. That's why Buy Local is pleased to have District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones speak at our June luncheon," said Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah.
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.
