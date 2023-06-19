June 19, 2023 - The Startup Runway Foundation, in partnership with The Creative Coast and Savannah SCORE’s SHE HUSTLES event, has announced the four finalists pitching at the highly-anticipated 21st Startup Runway event on June 22, 2023. This exciting pitch competition, set to take place at The Clyde Venue in Savannah, Georgia, promises to showcase the brightest entrepreneurial talents in the greater Savannah area.
Following a rigorous selection process, these four exceptional startups have been chosen as the finalists who will compete for a total of $20,000 in grant money, including a Judges Choice Award sponsored by Georgia Power and an Audience Choice Award sponsored by Partnership for Inclusive Innovation.
VicTreeFi, led by Christine Flemming
The Animation TV Network, led by Micah King
Performer Pocket, led by CJ Jackson
Oro Maternal Health, led by Melanie DeFilippis
Startup Runway, a 501(c)3 non-profit headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is dedicated to bridging the gap between investors and outstanding startups led by underrepresented founders. Known for its pitch showcases held across various cities in Georgia, the foundation offers a pivotal platform for the most promising ventures to thrive.
"We’re proud to introduce these four exceptional finalists for the upcoming Startup Runway pitch competition," said Mecca Moore Tartt, Executive Director of Startup Runway Foundation. "Their innovative businesses and inspiring leadership exemplify the extraordinary talent and potential among underrepresented founders within the thriving Savannah ecosystem. We eagerly anticipate their pitches at the upcoming Startup Runway x SHE HUSTLES event."
SHE HUSTLES is an esteemed women's leadership and entrepreneurial conference presented tri-annually in Savannah by The Creative Coast in partnership with Savannah SCORE. The event is supported by Wells Fargo and annual Platinum Sponsor, the Savannah Economic Development Authority. The June 22nd event will culminate in SHE HUSTLES’ signature panel discussion as the grand finale of the evening. The panel will feature four local women leading and innovating in their industries:
Jessica Leigh Lebos, Author and Journalist (as the Panel Moderator)
Mae Bowley, Executive Director of Re:Purpose Savannah
Malissa MacKay, Sr. Industry Engagement Manager at the Georgia Department of Economic Development
LeAndrea Mikell, Executive Director for Government Relations and Community Engagement at Savannah State University
Startup Runway x SHE HUSTLES is made possible by Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Wells Fargo, and Georgia Power.
The doors will open at 5:30 pm, and attendees will be able to network and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and beverages before the pitch competition begins at 6 pm. Limited tickets are available at $30 each. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.thecreativecoast.org/shehustles
