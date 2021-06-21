June 21, 2021 - TiE Atlanta is seeking nominations for its 2021 Growth & Impact Awards. The TiE Atlanta Growth & Impact Awards recognize top entrepreneurs and small businesses in Metro Atlanta and Southeast US.
Formerly the TiE Top Entrepreneur Awards, the newly branded awards aim to recognize and honor entrepreneurs in the Southeast who are scaling, growing, and impacting their industry and communities. The awards evaluate a company’s growth, profitability, and sustainability through applied strategies for success, management style, innovation, and culture.
To qualify, nominees must be:
- Seed+, Series A or Series B company
- Minimum Revenue of $1MM
- Max Revenue of $10MM
- Company Founded by 2018
- In Metro Atlanta/Southeast US
Nominees must have been in business January 1, 2018 and have a minimum of $1 million, but no more than $10 million. The application process requests basic company contact and revenue information, which remains confidential and available only to TiE Top Entrepreneur Awards' Program Partner, Atlanta CPA Alliance
A virtual interview will be scheduled to evaluate the company’s growth, profitability and sustainability. Additionally, strategies for success, management style, innovation and culture will also play into overall evaluation and ranking.
The awards are open to all industries. The company founder/leadership will be recognized on September 17, 2021 at TiECON 2021: Growth! the annual conference for entrepreneurs and small business owners hosted by TiE Atlanta.
The Growth & Impact Awards is hosted by TiE Atlanta, a nonprofit organizationsthat supports entrepreneurs and businesses from startup to exit through funding, mentoring, education and networking.
For more details and information, visit the 2021 Growth & Impact Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.