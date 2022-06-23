June 23, 2022 - The City of Savannah is now accepting 2023 Arts and Culture Enrichment (ACE) applications for funding of arts, culture and heritage programs and Community Partnership Program (CPP) applications for funding of social services programs. Additionally, the City is accepting applications for 2022-2023 funding to support programs that focus on violence reduction.
Proposed programming must take place in the 2023 calendar year and within the city limits of Savannah. All interested applicants will be required to attend an application workshop for an in-depth explanation of the grant program, application process, eligibility criteria and investment priorities.
Interested applicants are invited to attend the Introduction to City Grants Workshop, Saturday, June 25 at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, located at 201 Montgomery St. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Lite refreshments will be provided beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Additional information regarding workshop dates, applications, guidelines and program information can be found on:
- Arts and Culture Enrichment Program: www.savannahga.gov/arts or call 912.651.6783
- Community Partnership Program: www.savannahga.gov/cpp or call 912.651.6520
- Violence Reduction Program: www.savannahga.gov/vrp or call 912.651.2443
Applications are available now and the deadline for submissions is Tuesday, August 5 at 5 p.m.
