June 23, 2022 - The City of Savannah will host a Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee (DIFAC) meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, June 24, at the Floyd Adams, Jr. Complex located at 20 Interchange Drive. During the meeting, the group will discuss a proposed ordinance and resolution to establish an impact fee program. A virtual link is also available for this meeting at https://savannahga.zoom.us/j/84388541319.
In 1990, the Georgia Development Impact Fee Act was enacted into law, and it significantly affected the way local governments in Georgia pay for public services and facilities. Impact fees are one-time fees charged to land developers to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities to serve new growth. DIFA enables local governments to charge new developments for a proportionate share of infrastructure capacity they require. The Act places restrictions on the categories of capital facilities for which new developments can be charged. It also establishes rules under which impact fees must be calculated, collected, expended, accounted for, and administered.
Members of DIFAC were appointed to serve in an advisory capacity to assist and advise City Council regarding the adoption of a development impact fee ordinance. Since the committee is advisory in nature, no action of the committee shall be considered a necessary prerequisite for municipal action regarding the adoption of an ordinance.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information about impact fees, visit www.savannahga.gov/impactfees or contact Planning and Urban Design at planning@savannahga.gov or 912-651-3108.
