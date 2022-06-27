June 27, 2022 - The Broe Group’s Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) has added global logistics leader DHL to its 2,600-acre industrial park near the Port of Savannah. A division of German logistics firm Deutsche Post, DHL’s new SGIH import operation will leverage the Port of Savannah’s connectivity to and from global markets, it’s superior access to domestic markets, and its capacity to scale with increasing demand.
The DHL project headlines 2.5 million square feet of SGIH development, with available park capacity to serve an additional 17 million square feet.SGIH is a public-private partnership between the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA), The Broe Group’s real estate affiliate, Broe Real Estate Group, and its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX. Located 12 miles from the Port of Savannah, SGIH provides dual rail access to the Class I rail networks of CSX and Norfolk Southern.
“The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub continues to demonstrate its geographic and multi-modal benefits to our partners and its economic impact to our community,” said Sean Fitzsimmons, Senior Vice President of Broe Real Estate Group. “DHL is a tremendous addition to SGIH and marks the latest collaborative effort with our partners at Effingham County, Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, The Port of Georgia, as well as brokerage firms, Colliers, and JLL to attract new jobs and new companies to Savannah.”
The 516,800 square foot DHL import operation anchors a new 790,400 square foot cross dock facility, with 273,600 square feet available for occupancy upon its August 2022 completion. In addition, construction of a speculative 380,000 square foot dual-rail served building will be joined by a 940,000 square foot project expected to break-ground this summer. The surge in SGIH development coincides with unprecedented market demand. According to Colliers International, current vacancy within Savannah’s industrial market is less than 1% and every new building completed within the market to date is fully leased.
“The Broe Group continues to do a phenomenal job of working with and attracting well-known logistics companies to Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub,” says Effingham County Industrial Development Authority CEO Brandt Herndon. “This new distribution center will help alleviate some of the supply chain challenges we’ve seen over the past 18 months in getting products into regional retail centers.”
