June 30, 2023 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program serving 10 coastal counties, held the fourth session of 2023 programming in Bryan and Effingham counties. LSEGA is a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to build connections and learn collaboration skills that empower the participants to improve the region. This session explored economic development in the two counties, specifically looking at various government development authorities, infrastructure projects, nonprofits in the region, and workforce development. Additionally, the session sought to identify best practices in performance management strategies and enhance participants’ awareness of personal leadership styles.
“There are a lot of moving parts in a regional economy, so reviewing how federal, state and local economic development authorities operate and interact with businesses and nonprofits is vitally important,” said Suzanne Kirk, LSEGA facilitator. “The speakers and tours in this session were particularly interesting, and they offered a way to see how connected we all are.”
Day one of the session began with a presentation from Effingham County Industrial Development Authority CEO Brandt Herndon. Titled “Winning the Largest Economic Development Project in Georgia’s History,” he spoke about the region’s successful campaign to lure the massive Hyundai electric vehicle assembly plant. The $5.5B project sits on a 1,744-acre site and is expected to create 8,100 jobs.
After lunch, the group heard from Alyce Thornhill of the Georgia Department of Economic Development; Maria Whitfield, of the Savannah Joint Development Authority; and Sharon Curran and Jason Hong, of Hyundai, to further discuss the Hyundai plant’s expected impact. This was followed by a tour of the construction site of the plant, led by Eric Johnson, Local Project Director. The group then toured Daniel Defense, a firearms manufacturer in Black Creek, led by Sean Polwort, the Director of Health, Safety and Training.
“The economic growth of the coastal region is the result of the generational efforts of economic development professionals, volunteers, and elected officials,” says Dorie Bacon. “Sharing their success story with the next generation of leaders was an honor.”
LSEGA 2023 program sponsors include Evans General Contractors, Georgia Power, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia Southern University, M.E. Sack Engineering, Gulfstream, HARCO Construction, The Sack Company, Sterling Seacrest Partners, Thomas & Hutton, International Paper, Hunter Maclean, Colony Bank, Hussey Gay Bell, Comcast, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Visit Savannah, Chick-fil-A Hinesville, Southeastern Bank, and Rhowe Design + Build.
