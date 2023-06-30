June 30, 2023 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program serving 10 coastal counties, held the fourth session of 2023 programming in Bryan and Effingham counties. LSEGA is a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to build connections and learn collaboration skills that empower the participants to improve the region. This session explored economic development in the two counties, specifically looking at various government development authorities, infrastructure projects, nonprofits in the region, and workforce development. Additionally, the session sought to identify best practices in performance management strategies and enhance participants’ awareness of personal leadership styles.

“There are a lot of moving parts in a regional economy, so reviewing how federal, state and local economic development authorities operate and interact with businesses and nonprofits is vitally important,” said Suzanne Kirk, LSEGA facilitator. “The speakers and tours in this session were particularly interesting, and they offered a way to see how connected we all are.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.