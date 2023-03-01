March 1, 2023 - At a recent meeting, Liberty County Development Authority members voted unanimously to authorize up to $10 million in bonds to be issued by Hugo Boss for an expansion. The high-end German Company has had a 330,000 square foot distribution center in MIP for 20 years and is expanding to Liberty County.
Company officials have said Boss is expanding its ecommerce operations and will establish that part of its business in a 187,000 square foot building near the existing facility, increasing their square footage to 517,000.
